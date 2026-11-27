Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE in a report released on Friday. The firm set an "outperform" rating on the aerospace company's stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised CAE from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.33.

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CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE opened at $27.64 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CAE has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,834,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth approximately $182,799,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,919,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in CAE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114,202 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $99,193,000 after buying an additional 132,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CAE by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,078,509 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $97,925,000 after buying an additional 397,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company's stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc. is a Canadian technology company that develops simulation and training solutions for the civil aviation and defense markets. Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Montreal, the company serves customers around the world. In civil aviation, CAE provides flight simulators, training devices, and pilot and crew training services to airlines, business aviation operators, aircraft manufacturers, and other aviation organizations. Its offerings support training across a range of aircraft types and operational needs.

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