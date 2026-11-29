Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RXRX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.90 to $5.60 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.43.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 697.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Najat Khan sold 22,408 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $78,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,072,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,572.80. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 162,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $810,780. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 167,408 shares of company stock valued at $701,276 over the last three months. 6.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $47,000. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $58,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that uses automation, large-scale biological and chemical data, and machine learning to discover and develop medicines. Its platform, known as Recursion OS, is designed to identify relationships between biological processes and potential treatments. The company develops drug candidates for areas including rare diseases and oncology, and it also works with pharmaceutical partners on drug discovery and development. Its research combines laboratory experiments with computational analysis to evaluate potential therapeutic targets and compounds.

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