Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Red Rock Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.35.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $47.47 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $45.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.62). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $488.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,276,000 after acquiring an additional 508,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3,250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 498,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 483,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 282,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 201,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. develops, owns and operates casino, hotel and entertainment properties, primarily serving the Las Vegas locals market through its Station Casinos brand. Its properties offer gaming, hotel accommodations, dining, entertainment and other resort amenities. The company's portfolio includes resorts such as Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, Palace Station and Sunset Station, as well as several other casinos in the Las Vegas area. Red Rock Resorts also provides management services for tribal casino operations, including Graton Resort & Casino in California.

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