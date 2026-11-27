Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $1,030.00 to $1,104.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock's current price.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $780.00 to $982.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $911.86.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $987.48. 256,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $841.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $754.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $591.52 and a twelve month high of $991.83.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $20.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.51 by $3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.83 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 59.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine Poon sold 7,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.09, for a total value of $7,587,974.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,057,680.71. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Murphy sold 5,011 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.76, for a total value of $4,799,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,803,055.04. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,039 shares of company stock worth $29,825,285. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,682,636,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,881,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,701,390,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $919,120,000 after buying an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,013,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $631,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $626,915,000 after acquiring an additional 279,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, and conducts research across areas including eye disease, inflammation and immune disorders, cancer, cardiovascular disease and rare conditions. Its medicines include EYLEA, used to treat certain retinal diseases, and Dupixent, developed in collaboration with Sanofi for several inflammatory conditions.

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