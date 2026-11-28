Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Remitly Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.78.

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View Our Latest Analysis on RELY

Remitly Global Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RELY opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. Remitly Global has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Remitly Global had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $509.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Remitly Global's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Remitly Global will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Remitly Global news, CFO Vikas Mehta sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $541,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 887,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,233,100.15. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $117,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,642,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,626,396.27. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Remitly Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 153,901 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Remitly Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,125,212 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $66,692,000 after purchasing an additional 283,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Remitly Global by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,303 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $61,466,000 after purchasing an additional 452,489 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,271,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,509 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc. operates a digital platform for international money transfers. Through its website and mobile app, customers can send money across borders, with delivery options that may include bank deposits, cash pickup and mobile wallets, depending on the destination. The company serves people sending money from markets in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region to recipients around the world. Its services are designed to help customers make transfers and track their status digitally.

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