ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.69% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.82. The firm's fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business's revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $211,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $769,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $52,763.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $172,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,343. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 22,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,436,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

