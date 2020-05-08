Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of ADVM opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,429. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $108,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 530,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

