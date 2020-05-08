ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.03.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.02 and a beta of 1.87.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,340,988.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 944,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $6,396,844.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,149,681 shares of company stock worth $7,733,944. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

