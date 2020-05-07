Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company's stock. Credit Suisse Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.19% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,004,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,552. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $66,359,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 168.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

