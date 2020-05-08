Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a "buy" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.38.

BL stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 0.86. Blackline has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,491,978.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,806 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,746. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 686,261 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company's stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

5 Stocks That Will Benefit From the Coronavirus

Investors are digesting the damage done to their portfolios in last week’s coronavirus-induced correction. There was no place to hide from the bears who bore their claws and shredded the market from its record highs. And the reality is there is probably more volatility to come.



Many companies had reported earnings before the depth and breadth of this outbreak became apparent. And that means that it will be months before investors get a chance to see how the true impact that Covid-19 virus will have on 2020 revenue and earnings.



For risk-averse investors, it may be tempting to take a breather from the volatility. But, as the market showed yesterday, the reward is there for those willing to take the risk. Still, for the next few months – and maybe longer – this will not be like fishing in a barrel. Investors will have to take a targeted look at which companies are well-positioned in this environment.



In this special presentation, we’ll show you five companies that address one of three areas that may benefit from the coronavirus. First, there are companies whose supply chains do not involve China. In theory this means their manufacturing should be less impacted from the virus.



Second, there are companies that are in the front lines of battling the virus. This can lead you into the biotech sector. And finally, there are stocks you can look at that can benefit from consumers taking safety measures to avoid getting the virus.

View the "5 Stocks That Will Benefit From the Coronavirus".