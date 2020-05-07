Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Mizuho's target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the company's current price.

CDAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $62.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ceridian HCM from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.50.

CDAY stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,796. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company's 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 11,071 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $664,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,005,461 shares of company stock worth $291,442,715. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,656 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,911,000 after purchasing an additional 349,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,669,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 942,143 shares of the company's stock worth $47,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Stocks to Sell in 2020

For some investors, selling stocks can be hard. It can seem like a personal failure. But it’s really just a mindset. You have to understand that waiting out a stock may be the right thing to do when time is on your side. But if you are investing for specific and/or time-sensitive goals, holding onto an underperforming stock can have a big impact.



Ideally, an investor could look at their portfolio at the end of the year and like trimming a rose bush, cut off the dead parts and move on. But with a new year upon us, it could be tempting to wait things out.



We’ve provided you this presentation to give you a look at ten stocks that you should consider selling. Some of these stocks are being affected by short-term setbacks. Others may be a buying opportunity at a lower price. That’s for you to decide.

View the "10 Stocks to Sell in 2020".