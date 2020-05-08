Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $523.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's target price suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $536.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $514.25 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.44 and a 200-day moving average of $481.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company's stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

