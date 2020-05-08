Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the information technology service provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential downside of 13.21% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

