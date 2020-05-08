Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COMM. Nomura restated a "buy" rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commscope from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commscope from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Commscope has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Commscope's quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 551,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,958,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Commscope by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,789 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

