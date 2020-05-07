Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.36, but opened at $52.68. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $54.66, with a volume of 5,800,177 shares changing hands.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $54.92.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,878,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $336,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,240.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,884,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,893,779. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 207,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,454 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Enphase Energy's revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

