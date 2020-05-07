Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.93% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESPR. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esperion Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $44.12. 1,070,019 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,789. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.17.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,914. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $186,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

