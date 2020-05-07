Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $136.85 and last traded at $134.46, with a volume of 3933019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.46.

The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Fortinet's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.31.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,958,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,954 shares of company stock worth $4,805,465. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $121,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 337.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the software maker's stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,762 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 91.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 855,569 shares of the software maker's stock worth $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 408,485 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

