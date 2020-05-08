Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Citigroup

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "sell" rating on the software maker's stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential downside of 31.91% from the stock's current price.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67. Fortinet has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $136.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,465. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending

There are more than 200 publicly-traded real-estate investment trusts (REITs) that you can buy through your brokerage account. Given the sheer number of REITs, it can be hard to identify which real-estate stocks are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 4,000 distinct recommendations for REITs. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same REIT.



This slide show lists the 15 REITs that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending".