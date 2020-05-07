Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company's stock. Credit Suisse Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "d+" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.29.

IRWD traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 115,449 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,771. The business's 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 888,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,088 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,203,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,348,998 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,317 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

