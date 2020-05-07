Mizuho Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $180.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Mizuho's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock's current price.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Twilio from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $150.45.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $48.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.89. 31,074,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,617. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,590 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,388 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company's stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

