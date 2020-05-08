Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the software maker's stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synaptics from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Synaptics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,744 shares of the software maker's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,755 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company's stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

