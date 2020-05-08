Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $175.43 on Friday. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $215,743.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,813,615.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,207,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 42.0% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the company's stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mongodb by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mongodb by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 75,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mongodb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

