Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 1969176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natera from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $44.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $695,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 245,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,196,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $552,271. Insiders own 9.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks

When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if a company was repeatedly downgraded by analysts over the last 30, 60 or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.



Today, we are inviting you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio. .

View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".