Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACAD. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of ACAD opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $52,763.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $172,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 694,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,877,487.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $8,822,343 in the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 22,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,436,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

