Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the software maker's stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $162.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $128.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $121.47 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $115.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 116.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $103,762,000 after buying an additional 238,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company's stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

