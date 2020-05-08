Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the software maker's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price suggests a potential upside of 1.96% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $136.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $132.40 on Friday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $868,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $2,177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,271.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,228 shares of company stock worth $7,537,020. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,381 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,875 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 165,200 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 53,679 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent 'drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

