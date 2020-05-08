Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the technology company's stock. BTIG Research's price target suggests a potential upside of 17.26% from the company's previous close.

QTWO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a "buy" rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $89.33.

Q2 stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Q2 has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $437,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,155,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,277,333.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,644,968.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,950,900 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,492,000. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Q2 by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company's stock worth $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Q2 by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,569 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,316,000 after acquiring an additional 244,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 479,418 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,314,000 after acquiring an additional 173,019 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter

Dividends can be an equalizing factor when comparing stocks. For example, you can be looking at one stock that is up 5% and another that is up 7% over a period of time. However, the stock that is up 5% pays a dividend while the one that pays 7% does not. That dividend factors into the stock’s total return. Therefore although the former would appear to offer a better return, the stock that pays a dividend may actually provide a higher total return.



Dividends are a portion of a company’s profit reflected as a percentage. However, this percentage changes with the company’s stock price. For that reason, a common mistake investors make is to chase a yield. But a company that pays a 4% dividend yield may be a far better investment than a company with an 8% yield. Here’s why.



The most important attribute of a dividend is its reliability. Getting a solid dividend one year has very little meaning if the company has to suspend, or cut, its dividend the next year. Investors want to own stocks in companies that have a solid history of paying a regular dividend. Another important consideration is a company’s ability to increase its dividend. This means that the company is increasing the amount of the dividend regardless of stock price. Companies that do this over a specific period of time have achieved a special status. Dividend Aristocrats are companies that have increased their dividend every year for at least the last 25 years. Dividend Kings have increased their dividends every year for at least the last 50 years.



In this presentation, we highlight seven companies that offer a nice dividend and the opportunity for decent growth.



Click on Continue to view the “7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter”.

View the "7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter".