Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a "hold" rating on the semiconductor company's stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.78.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business's fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $769.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $272,245,000 after buying an additional 1,131,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $48,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,945 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $72,869,000 after buying an additional 205,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company's stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

