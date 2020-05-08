Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer's price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDFN. Stephens cut shares of Redfin from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Redfin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $23.00.

RDFN stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company's 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock worth $1,548,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Redfin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Redfin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Socially conscious investors may want to stop reading. But the fact is that gun stocks were some of the best-performing stocks at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. And they continue their positive momentum.



Some of that may be historical. Firearms sales tend to increase during an election year. But of course, this has not started out as a normal election year.



In March, the nation was gripped by pictures of long lines outside gun stores in several U.S. states. The website Ammo.com reported that bullet sales increased by 222% in the period from February 23 through March 15 as opposed to the first three weeks in February.



And according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), there was a 73% year-over-year increase in background checks in February.



“The world has never seen anything like this and people want to make sure they're prepared for whatever lies ahead, whether that be food shortages, government shutdown, or worse," a spokesperson for Ammo.com said in an emailed statement. "When everything around you is uncertain, having a supply of ammunition can make our customers feel safer."



Given the likelihood of increased firearms sales, we’ve created this presentation that highlights seven gun stocks that you should consider for your portfolio.

View the "7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic".