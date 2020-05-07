RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $260.54 and last traded at $259.63, with a volume of 99280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.04.

The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $255.00.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total value of $618,272.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,159,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at $60,493,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317. Insiders own 11.03% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -404.73 and a beta of 0.59.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

