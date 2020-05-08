Teradata (NYSE:TDC)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Teradata from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a "c-" rating to a "d" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.20.

TDC stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Teradata's revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 511.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 734.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teradata by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 1,300.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love

There are more than 1,100 technology companies traded on public markets in the United States. Given the sheer number of hardware makers, social networks, software companies, service providers and other tech stocks, it can be hard to identify which tech companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 15,000 distinct recommendations for technology companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same tech stock.



This slide show lists the 15 technology companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love".