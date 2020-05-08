Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the ride-sharing company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion and a PE ratio of -3.73. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

