Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.04). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $271,810,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

