Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REYN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.20.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.23 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Judith K. Buckner sold 25,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $501,250. The trade was a 55.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at $1,393,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,528 shares of the company's stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 40,188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,370 shares of the company's stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,445.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the company's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products makes branded and private-label products for food storage, cooking, cleanup and food service. Its household brands include Reynolds, Hefty, Diamond and Presto, with products sold through retail and other channels. Its products include aluminum foil, parchment paper, plastic wrap, food storage bags, trash bags, disposable tableware and cooking products such as oven bags. The company also supplies products to food-service customers. Reynolds Consumer Products primarily serves consumers in the United States and Canada.

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