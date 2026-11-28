Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RMNI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RMNI

Rimini Street Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rimini Street

In related news, EVP Steven Hershkowitz sold 42,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $211,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 186,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $931,220.16. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth Ravin sold 89,639 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $449,987.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,168,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,046,382.04. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 372,513 shares of company stock worth $1,902,898 over the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,190,228. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,729,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. is a provider of enterprise software support and services. The company offers third-party support for software from vendors including Oracle and SAP, as well as support for other enterprise applications and databases. Its services are designed to help organizations maintain and manage their existing software systems. Rimini Street also provides managed services, application management, security services and advisory support. The company serves clients internationally across a range of industries.

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