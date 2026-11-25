Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus's price target indicates a potential upside of 104.23% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.62.

Get RSI alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $388.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive's revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $467,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 583,526 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,413.06. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 157,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,204.32. This represents a 11.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,996 shares of company stock worth $11,335,932. 52.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $448,435,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,637,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,283,000 after buying an additional 1,304,193 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,015,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,139,667 shares of the company's stock worth $33,894,000 after buying an additional 516,534 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is an online gaming company that offers real-money online casino games and sports betting. Its consumer-facing brands include BetRivers and, in some markets, PlaySugarHouse. The company also offers free-to-play gaming products. Rush Street Interactive was established in 2012 as part of the Rush Street Gaming group and became a publicly traded company in 2020. It operates in regulated markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America, with the availability of its products varying by jurisdiction.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rush Street Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rush Street Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Rush Street Interactive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report