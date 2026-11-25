Analysts at JonesTrading began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JonesTrading's price target indicates a potential upside of 347.28% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised SAB Biotherapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SABS opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.67. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,243 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 119,688 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company developing antibody-based medicines for autoimmune and infectious diseases. Its platform uses genetically engineered cattle to produce fully human polyclonal antibodies, which the company evaluates as potential treatments. The company's pipeline has included SAB-142, an investigational therapy being developed for type 1 diabetes. Earlier programs included antibody candidates targeting infectious diseases, such as influenza and COVID-19. SAB Biotherapeutics was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SAB Biotherapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SAB Biotherapeutics wasn't on the list.

While SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report