Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sabre from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sabre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1.75.

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Sabre Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $738.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $114,425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $4,184,000. Arini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,719,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a travel technology company that operates a global marketplace connecting travel suppliers, including airlines and hotels, with travel agencies and other buyers. Its platform supports the search, booking, and management of travel services. The company also provides software used by airlines and hospitality businesses to manage operations and customer services. Its products include airline reservation and operations systems, hotel technology, and tools for travel agencies to shop for and book travel.

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