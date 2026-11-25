Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

SNY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Sanofi from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.00.

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Sanofi Stock Up 11.0%

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $17.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 8.70%. Sanofi's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 165,289 shares of the company's stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,652,139 shares of the company's stock worth $233,038,000 after buying an additional 129,575 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 196,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latest Sanofi News

Here's some of the latest news about SNY:

Positive Sentiment: The all-cash acquisition adds Insmed’s two marketed respiratory medicines and its pipeline to Sanofi’s portfolio, strengthening its presence in respiratory disease, immunology and rare diseases. Sanofi says the deal is expected to be earnings-accretive by the end of 2028. Sanofi press release on Insmed acquisition

The all-cash acquisition adds Insmed’s two marketed respiratory medicines and its pipeline to Sanofi’s portfolio, strengthening its presence in respiratory disease, immunology and rare diseases. Sanofi says the deal is expected to be earnings-accretive by the end of 2028. Positive Sentiment: The deal supports new CEO Belén Garijo’s effort to diversify growth beyond Dupixent, Sanofi’s biggest seller, and gives investors a potential source of longer-term growth. What Sanofi needs to get right for the deal to pay off

The deal supports new CEO Belén Garijo’s effort to diversify growth beyond Dupixent, Sanofi’s biggest seller, and gives investors a potential source of longer-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Insmed shareholders are set to receive $175 per share in cash, a roughly 46% premium to the stock’s pre-deal-rumor closing price. Sanofi to buy Insmed for $41 billion

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi is a France-based global biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets medicines and vaccines. Its work spans areas including immunology, oncology, rare diseases and neurology, as well as preventive vaccines. The company's portfolio includes Dupixent, an immunology medicine developed with Regeneron, and vaccines for diseases such as influenza and meningitis. Sanofi serves patients and healthcare providers in markets around the world. Sanofi traces its origins to a company established in France in 1973.

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