Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.00.

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Sanofi Trading Down 2.1%

SNY opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $17.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.30 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 5.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $875,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 39.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,900,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,533 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,577,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,518,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,828,000 after purchasing an additional 312,971 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi News Roundup

These are some of the SNY news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Several firms turned more bullish: RBC raised Sanofi to “Outperform,” Barclays upgraded the stock, Bank of America moved it to “Buy,” and Jefferies maintained its “Buy” rating. These calls may support investor confidence. RBC upgrade Barclays upgrade Bank of America upgrade Jefferies rating

Several firms turned more bullish: RBC raised Sanofi to “Outperform,” Barclays upgraded the stock, Bank of America moved it to “Buy,” and Jefferies maintained its “Buy” rating. These calls may support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Sanofi’s announced $41 billion acquisition of Insmed is intended to expand its respiratory business. The report also says the stock gained 28.8% over the prior month, following strong third-quarter results and an upward revision to full-year guidance. Zacks report on Sanofi

Sanofi’s announced $41 billion acquisition of Insmed is intended to expand its respiratory business. The report also says the stock gained 28.8% over the prior month, following strong third-quarter results and an upward revision to full-year guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Although shares have recently pulled back, the supplied coverage points to positive analyst sentiment and does not cite a fresh negative development; some investors may be taking profits after the recent rally.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris, France. It researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines and vaccines for patients and healthcare providers around the world. The company's medicines address conditions including immunological and inflammatory diseases, rare diseases, neurological disorders and cancer. Its portfolio includes Dupixent, developed in collaboration with Regeneron, and treatments for certain rare genetic and blood disorders. Sanofi also develops vaccines for seasonal and other infectious diseases.

Further Reading

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