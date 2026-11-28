Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Savara in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.14.

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Savara Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. Savara has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Savara will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Savara by 842.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth $57,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 6,524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for serious and rare respiratory diseases. The company is based in the United States and concentrates its research and development efforts on conditions with limited treatment options. Savara's lead product candidate is molgramostim, an inhaled form of granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). It has been developed as a potential treatment for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease in which the buildup of material in the air sacs can impair breathing.

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