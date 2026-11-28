Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.92.

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Schneider National Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE SNDR opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 2.38%. Schneider National's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,093 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Polaris Financial Partners bought a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company's stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National is a transportation and logistics company founded in 1935 by A.J. Schneider as a trucking business in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It has grown into a North American provider of freight transportation and supply-chain services. The company's services include truckload transportation, dedicated transportation, intermodal shipping and logistics solutions. Its offerings also include freight brokerage and related services that help customers manage and move freight. Schneider serves customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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