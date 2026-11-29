Scribe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SCTX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

SCTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Scribe Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scribe Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Scribe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Scribe Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Scribe Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.75.

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Scribe Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ SCTX opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $241.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. Scribe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Scribe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SCTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scribe Therapeutics will post -4.60 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCTX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Scribe Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scribe Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scribe Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Scribe Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Scribe Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000.

About Scribe Therapeutics

Scribe Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing CRISPR-based gene-editing technologies and potential genetic medicines. Its platform uses engineered CRISPR systems designed to make targeted changes to DNA, with research aimed at applications across multiple disease areas. Founded in 2017 and based in Alameda, California, the company has pursued research and development collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, including Sanofi and Biogen. Scribe Therapeutics is privately held; I could not verify a Nasdaq listing under the symbol SCTX.

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