Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.30.

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Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $38.53 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $972.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 32.3% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 91,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global manufacturer of sensing, electrical protection and control solutions. Its products help customers monitor conditions, manage electrical systems and improve the safety and performance of equipment and vehicles. The company's offerings include sensors that measure factors such as pressure, temperature, position and speed, as well as circuit breakers, fuses, contactors and other electrical components. Sensata serves markets including automotive, heavy vehicles, industrial equipment, aerospace and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Further Reading

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