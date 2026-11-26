SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SK Telecom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get SK Telecom alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on SK Telecom

SK Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE:SKM opened at $26.72 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.78.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 3.90 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,923,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $102,049,000 after purchasing an additional 366,561 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom in the third quarter valued at about $2,181,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 5,390.4% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the first quarter worth approximately $7,740,000.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom is a South Korean telecommunications company that provides mobile voice and data services, including 5G connectivity, to consumers and businesses. Its offerings also include internet of things and enterprise connectivity solutions. Through its subsidiary SK Broadband, the company provides fixed-line broadband and IPTV services, including its B tv platform. SK Telecom is also developing artificial intelligence services and infrastructure, alongside data center and cloud-related offerings.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SK Telecom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SK Telecom wasn't on the list.

While SK Telecom currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report