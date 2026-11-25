Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Get SQM alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 22.87%. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the second quarter worth about $2,756,000. Point Nemo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Amundi grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 640,499 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $51,842,000 after buying an additional 83,738 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,337,746 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $86,780,000 after buying an additional 350,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,869,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, known as SQM, is a Chilean mining and chemical company that produces lithium and lithium derivatives, iodine, potassium nitrate, specialty plant nutrients and other industrial chemicals. Its products serve industries including energy storage, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. The company's operations are centered in northern Chile, including the Atacama Desert, where it extracts minerals and other resources from salt flats and mineral deposits. SQM sells its products to customers in Chile and international markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sociedad Quimica y Minera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sociedad Quimica y Minera wasn't on the list.

While Sociedad Quimica y Minera currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report