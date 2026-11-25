Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of SpaceX in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $194.20 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on SpaceX from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SpaceX from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of SpaceX from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.64.

Get SpaceX alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

SpaceX Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCX opened at $125.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion and a PE ratio of 483.88. SpaceX has a 52 week low of $104.83 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter. SpaceX had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SpaceX will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpaceX

In related news, COO Gwynne Shotwell sold 342,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $52,547,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,472,035 shares in the company, valued at $379,630,414.95. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCX. James T. Borello RIA grew its stake in SpaceX by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. James T. Borello RIA now owns 246 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SpaceX by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meramec Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in SpaceX by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meramec Financial Planners LLC now owns 189 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SpaceX by 5.5% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SpaceX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

More SpaceX News

These are some of the SPCX news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX completed a Falcon 9 launch from California, demonstrating continued execution in its core launch business. SpaceX California launch recap

SpaceX completed a Falcon 9 launch from California, demonstrating continued execution in its core launch business. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say SpaceX and Tesla have formed teams to negotiate a possible all-stock merger. A deal could create strategic opportunities, but terms and shareholder implications remain uncertain. SpaceX and Tesla directors negotiate potential merger

Reports say SpaceX and Tesla have formed teams to negotiate a possible all-stock merger. A deal could create strategic opportunities, but terms and shareholder implications remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing reports that Elon Musk believes SpaceX is behind in AI. While the company’s computing business is expanding, questions about its competitive position and the risks of large infrastructure spending may be tempering enthusiasm. Musk reportedly says SpaceX is falling behind in AI

SpaceX Company Profile

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., commonly known as SpaceX, is a privately held aerospace company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. The company develops and operates launch vehicles and spacecraft designed to reduce the cost of access to space and support commercial, government and scientific missions. SpaceX’s principal products and services include the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starlink satellite communications network. Falcon rockets are used to launch satellites, cargo and crew, while Dragon spacecraft support transportation to and from low Earth orbit.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SpaceX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpaceX wasn't on the list.

While SpaceX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report