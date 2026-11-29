Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.21.

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Sprinklr Trading Up 1.0%

CXM opened at $6.94 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $213.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sprinklr's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.470-0.470 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.110-0.110 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joy Corso sold 34,153 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $189,549.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,141,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,335,119.65. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Stephen Ward, Jr. purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 237,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,288.96. This trade represents a 172.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,207 shares of company stock worth $2,773,654. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $4,430,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,775,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 757,976 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,271 shares of the company's stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 992,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc. develops customer experience management software for businesses. Its cloud-based platform brings together tools for managing customer interactions across digital channels, including social media, messaging, and other online touchpoints. The company's products support activities such as social media management, digital marketing, customer service, and customer and market insights. Sprinklr also incorporates artificial intelligence into its platform to help organizations analyze conversations and manage customer engagement.

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