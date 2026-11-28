Standard Nuclear (NYSE:STDN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

STDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Standard Nuclear from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Standard Nuclear in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Standard Nuclear in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Standard Nuclear in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Standard Nuclear to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Standard Nuclear currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Standard Nuclear alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STDN

Standard Nuclear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STDN opened at $7.84 on Friday. Standard Nuclear has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79.

Standard Nuclear (NYSE:STDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard Nuclear will post -0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Standard Nuclear

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STDN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Standard Nuclear during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,393,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Standard Nuclear during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Nuclear in the third quarter worth $768,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Nuclear in the third quarter worth $46,679,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Nuclear in the third quarter worth $354,000.

About Standard Nuclear

Standard Nuclear is a U.S. advanced nuclear fuel company focused on producing tri-structural isotropic (TRISO) fuel. TRISO fuel uses uranium-bearing particles coated in layers of ceramic and carbon materials, and is designed for use in certain advanced reactor designs. The company acquired fuel-related assets from Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, including a manufacturing facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Standard Nuclear is working to develop and scale domestic production of TRISO fuel for advanced reactor developers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Standard Nuclear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Standard Nuclear wasn't on the list.

While Standard Nuclear currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report