Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Stellantis from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stellantis from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $5.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stellantis from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $7.50 price objective on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.63.

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Stellantis Price Performance

STLA stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $42.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Stellantis will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 138.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,102,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,968,000 after acquiring an additional 47,676,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stellantis by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,518,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 10,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,963,036 shares of the company's stock worth $39,679,000 after buying an additional 180,491 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 2.4% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 7,289,042 shares of the company's stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 170,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stellantis by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company's stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis is a global automotive company formed in 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot S.A. Headquartered in Amsterdam, it designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related mobility products and services. Its portfolio includes brands such as Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and Vauxhall. Stellantis serves customers across North America, Europe, South America and other international markets.

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